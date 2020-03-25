Chandigarh administration facilitates home delivery of medicines during lockdown

Chandigarh [India], Mar 25 (ANI): The Chandigarh administration on Wednesday published the area-wise list of chemist shops that will provide home-delivery of medicines to the public in the backdrop of the lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The phone numbers of the chemist shops are provided in the list for the residents to reach out for ordering the medicines.

A 21-day lockdown is in force in the country as a measure to combat COVID-19.

Seven persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh, according to data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India has recorded 606 cases of positive cases which includes 43 foreign nationals. So far, nine people have died of COVID-19.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) termed coronavirus as a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

