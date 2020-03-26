Chandigarh administration to initiate action against those spreading rumours about COVID-19 patient

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Mar 26 (ANI): The Union Territory administration on Thursday said that those who are spreading rumours and misinformation related to coronavirus on social media will be booked under law.

The response of Chandigarh administration comes in backdrop of an incorrect message being circulated on social media, which claimed that that the first tested positive patient for coronavirus in Chandigarh has been discharged from the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32 (GMCH-32).

According to the administration, a fake message is being circulated on social media, wherein a individual has claimed that he has received certain information from his friend in China and thereafter he also makes "certain claims".

"The message spread by him was factually incorrect and police have started tracing all such persons who are sending this information. They all will be booked under the law. All are advised not to circulate such content from unverified sources," it said.

As per Union Health Ministry's updated bulletin, total number of COVID-19 positive patients in Chandigarh is 6 so far. (ANI)

