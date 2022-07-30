Chandigarh: Amit Shah attends Drug Trafficking and National Security Conference

Chandigarh [India], July 30 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the Drug Trafficking and National Security Conference in Chandigarh on Saturday.

On the clarion call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) under the leadership of the Union Home Minister took a pledge to destroy 75,000 kilograms of drugs on 75 years of Independence.

This is the first such national conference where the Union Home Minister, Chief Ministers of different states and the different drug enforcement agencies will all be on one platform.



NCB teams in four different locations across the country will dispose off more than 30,000 kg of drugs in front of Home Minister Amit Shah via video conferencing during this programme.

NCB started the drug disposal campaign from June 1 and 51,217.8402 kgs of drugs have been disposed by NCB teams in 11 different states till July 29.

Total disposal of 30,468.784 kilograms of drugs would be done in front of the Home Minister, the total quantity will reach around 81,686.6242 kgs crossing NCB's target, which is a big achievement in the fight towards a drugs-free India.

The Chief Ministers of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, the Administrator of Chandigarh, officers from the BSF, NIA and NCB as well as ANTF chiefs of the respective states and NCORD members were also present at the conference. (ANI)

