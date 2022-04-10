Chandigarh: App-cab, auto drivers call for strike on April 12

Chandigarh [India], April 9 (ANI): Cab Auto Sanyukt Morcha (CASM) on Saturday announced that it will hold a strike in the Tri-city of Panchkula, Mohali and Chandigarh on April 12 to protest against the rise in fuel prices.

CASM, in its official statement, conveyed that their livelihood is on the verge of closure due to the rising prices of petrol, diesel and CNG. "Neither their aggregator companies nor the administration takes care of us," it informed.



"Notably, the UT administration only removes the notification of increasing the rate but does not make any effort to implement it. In such a situation, the auto and cab drivers on April 12, will hold a Chakka jam (no cabs or autos will run) in the Tri-city area. This protest will be a symbolic but peaceful demonstration. If the demands of the auto cab drivers are not accepted, even after the protest is over, then a decision on holding an indefinite strike soon will be taken soon," the notification conveyed.

Today, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged. Since March 22, fuel prices have seen a Rs 10 a litre jump after 14 revisions. Petrol in Delhi retails at Rs 105.41 per litre, while diesel is Rs 95.87 per litre to Rs 96.67. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices per litre stand at Rs 120.51 and Rs 104.77 respectively.

Rates across the country vary from state to state, depending upon local taxation. (ANI)

