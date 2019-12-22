Chandigarh-bound GoAir flight returns to Mumbai airport due to technical glitch

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 22 (ANI): A Chandigarh-bound GoAir flight on Sunday took a midair turnback and returned at Mumbai airport due to a technical glitch.

''Flight G8-2506 from Mumbai to Chandigarh did an air turn back to Mumbai due to a technical glitch, on Sunday. After the turn back, the aircraft landed safely at Mumbai airport," a statement issued by the airline reads.

The aircraft is being inspected and rectified by the GoAir engineering team, GoAir spokesperson said.

Moreover, alternate flight arrangements are being explored by the airline to accommodate the passengers to their destination.

The airline regretted to the passengers for the inconvenience caused to its passengers. (ANI)

