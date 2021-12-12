Chandigarh: 'Bravehearts Bike Rally' flagged off to commemorate victory in 1971 war

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 12 (ANI): As part of the ongoing Military Literature Festival (MLF) 2021, Director YPS Mohali and General Secretary MLF Major General TPS Waraich (Retd.) today flagged off the Bravehearts Bike Rally to commemorate India's Historic Victory in 1971 war from the ground near Chandigarh Club.

Around 550 bikers including veteran and serving Defence Officers will be taking part in the most anticipated event of MLF. The bike rally has been organised to honour brave hearts who lost their lives in the 1971 war.



Col ( Retd) R PS Brar, OIC of Braveheart said, "We are celebrating the golden jubilee of 71 operations and the aim of this event is to honour the martyrs and the brave hearts of 71 ops. The starting of this rally is Chandigarh Club Ground, then we go to Udyanpath and we end at a ground opposite Puda Bhawan."

He also added, "Riders are from Amritsar, Ludhiana, etc. They have shown a very positive response and we are very grateful to them for celebrating this event with us".





Richa Bholla, a participant said, "I have come with my FBI bullet group and it's really an honour to be a part of this bike rally. Two years back, this event had taken place and at that time I wasn't a ride. But this event inspired me to learn bike riding and today I am here".



Maj Gen ( Retd) Vinod Sharma, Ex-Army, participant," I have retired two years back after serving for 37 years. Biking has always been a passion but after retiring I took it more seriously. I am part of the local group and we participated in a lot of bike events. And now we are part of Military Literature Festival and we are here for Bravehearts".

He further added that "It really good to see the civilians show so much enthusiasm for this event." (ANI)

