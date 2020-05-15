Chandigarh COVID-19 count stands at 191

Chandigarh [India], May 15 (ANI): The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Chandigarh on Friday stood at 191, including 40 cured and discharged cases and three deaths, said the Union Territory's Health Department.

A total of 81,970 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 27,920 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.



There are 51,401 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 2,649 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country to date. (ANI)

