Chandigarh: Four held; 1.5 kg cannabis, 47 gram heroin seized

Chandigarh [India], Aug 10 (ANI): In an anti-narcotic drive, Haryana Police on Saturday arrested four people and seized 1.5 kilograms of charas (cannabis) and 47 grams of heroin from their possession.

While 1.5 kg of charas was seized from Ambala district, 47 grams of heroin was seized from Sirsa district in Haryana.

"The accused, identified as Piyush and Keshav hailing from Sirsa district, were arrested by the personnel of Anti Narcotic Cell during patrolling from Shamshabad. A total of 40 grams of heroin were recovered from their possession," the police said.

They added, "In a separate incident, another accused, Makhan Singh who is a resident of Sukh Sagar Colony in Sirsa district, was apprehended on the charges of possessing 7 grams of heroin," the officials said.

However, 1.5 kg of charas was seized from Rajesh, a resident of Naraingarh in Ambala district, the police said.

"Cases under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act have been registered against them in different Police Stations. Further investigations in this regard are underway," added the police. (ANI)

