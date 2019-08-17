Sandeep in conversation with ANI on Saturday. Photo/ANI
Sandeep in conversation with ANI on Saturday. Photo/ANI

Chandigarh man helps needy children by providing books, other study materials

ANI | Updated: Aug 17, 2019 23:15 IST

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Many students even today can't buy books due to the financial condition of their families. Chandigarh's Sandeep Kumar has come forward to help these students.
Sandeep who runs an NGO named as "Open Eye Foundation", started visiting government schools, colleges and other areas to identifying the students who can't buy the books and helped them.
He has collected about 10,000 books in the last two years. NGO will soon adopt 200 poor children and will provide them with all the needed facilities in regard to their study. Sandeep also wants other people to come forward for this social cause and help the poor children to educate them.
The people who come to Sandeep for books have appreciate his move. In their view, he is serving the society for the betterment of budding students, who can't afford to buy books and stationery items.
Revealing his journey to come forward for the social cause, Sandeep who trained as a teacher said that during days of JBT training, he found that the children of financially poor families did not have resources to buy books.
"When I came back to Chandigarh, I found the condition terrible. I was looking at my books when this thought struck my mind that others can use these books. So I thought, why should not I collect these books for those children?" Sandeep said.
"Today, we have 200 children. There are organisations which provide free tuitions in the slums here to the children, we provide books to those children as well. We collect books go to schools and ask the Principal or Teacher to provide a list of those children who are needy. The children have to return the books once the session is over," he said.
Sandeep and his team also organise camps in colleges and ask students to give books they don't need.
His team members go to door-to-door to collect the books and distribute the same to needy students. He has also established an office where anyone can give books.
Before taking the books, one has to fill up a form assuring that after fulfilling his or her purpose, the books will be returned.
He says he is also planning to adopt 200 needy children to help them in their study. He wants more people to join his movement to educate the poor and needy children. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 23:19 IST

Bijapur: Man bitten by snake carried by CRPF personnel on...

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): CRPF personnel on Saturday carried on their shoulders for almost 2.5 kilometres, a tribal man who was bitten by a snake in Puskunta after the ambulance was unable to reach the area due to the poor condition of roads.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 23:15 IST

Karnataka cabinet expansion on Aug 20

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The expansion of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's cabinet is scheduled to take place on August 20, according to official sources.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 23:15 IST

Indian Army salutes Sandeep Thapa's supreme sacrifice

Jammu (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Indian Army on Saturday paid tribute to Lance Naik Sandeep Thapa, who was martyred in action along the Line of Control (LoC).

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 23:05 IST

No flood-like situation in Ludhiana, all drains cleared

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Due to incessant rain, a high alert was issued by Punjab government in 14 districts of the state, including Ludhiana.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 23:04 IST

Prepared for return of Haj pilgrims tomorrow: Srinagar...

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Srinagar Divisional Commissioner, Baseer Khan on Saturday said the administration was prepared for the return of pilgrims from Haj.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 23:04 IST

Rajnath Singh to flag off 'Jan Aashirvaad Yatra' in Haryana tomorrow

New Delhi (India), Aug 17 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will on Sunday flag off 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' which will pass through each Assembly seat, drumming up support for the BJP.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 23:02 IST

3 naxals surrender in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Three CPI (Maoists) naxals, including one Division Committee Member (DCM) and two Area Committee Members (ACMs) surrendered before Superintendent of Police, in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 23:02 IST

Siddipet : 35-year-old attempts suicide depressed after wife...

Siddipet (Telangana) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): A 35-year-old man attempted suicide here in Siddipet on Saturday morning claiming that his wife refused to stay with him.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 22:53 IST

J-K: Two brothers swept away in Devak river, one rescued

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Locals rescued one of two men who were swept away in the overflowing Devak river here on Saturday while they were attempting to cross it.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 22:44 IST

Ghaziabad : 7-year-old girl's body found in sack

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The body of a 7-year-old girl was found in a sack in Abhay Khand here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 22:42 IST

Strict action will be taken against rumour mongers : IGP, Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): With the restoration of internet services in Jammu Zone, the police on Saturday requested people to refrain from sharing fake messages or videos that may vitiate the atmosphere in the region adding that strict action will be taken against those circulat

Read More

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 22:41 IST

Mumbai: Drivers accuse gas stations of pumping out diluted CNG

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Drivers of commercial and private vehicles are accusing gas stations in the city of pumping out diluted compress natural gas (CNG).

Read More
iocl