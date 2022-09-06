Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked due to landslide

Pandoh (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 6 (ANI): The Chandigarh-Manali highway (NH-3) near Pandoh has been closed for vehicular traffic due to a landslide.

No casualty or injury has been reported in the incident.



"The police have diverted the vehicular traffic here via the Katola route to Manali," SP Mandi Shalini Agnihotri informed.

The landslide occurred during widening work that was under process. An excavator was damaged due to the big bolder hitting.

Till now, flash floods and other weather-related incidents were reported from as many as 30 different locations in the state. There have also been reports of damage to several houses with Mandi, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Hamirpur and Shimla districts being the most affected. (ANI)

