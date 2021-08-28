Chandigarh-Manali National Highway opens for commuters after being blocked due to landslide

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 28 (ANI): Chandigarh-Manali National Highway (NH-3) which was blocked due to a landslide between Aut and Pandoh in Mandi district, was opened for commuters after around 32 hours on Saturday.



"Vehicular movement was resumed after 32 hours on Chandigarh-Manali National Highway (NH-3), which was blocked since Friday due to a landslide", said Ashish Sharma, ASP, Mandi district.

Earlier several vehicles were stranded and traffic was diverted to the Kataula route due to the landslide. The District administration had deployed the forest and NHAI team at the spot. (ANI)

