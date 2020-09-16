Chandigarh Mayor Raj Bala Malik tests COVID-19 positive

Chandigarh [India], September 16 (ANI): Chandigarh Mayor Raj Bala Malik on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19.



Posting on Twitter Malik requested those who came in contact with her in the last three days to isolate themselves and get tested if they showed any symptoms of the virus.





"Was not feeling well since 2 days so I got tested for Corona and the report came out positive today. I request everyone who came in contact with me during the last 3 days to kindly isolate themselves and get tested if they have any symptoms for Covid-19. Stay safe," Malik tweeted.



According to the Health Ministry, there are 2991 active cases of COVID-19 while 5502 people have been recovered from the virus. A total of 99 people have died due to the pathogen. (ANI)

