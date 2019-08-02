Representative Image
Representative Image

Chandigarh: PGI doctors to go on indefinite strike over NMC bill from Aug 3

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 16:48 IST

Chandigarh [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Intensifying the protest over National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, the Association of Resident Doctors of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (ARD PGI), Chandigarh on Friday said that all services except Emergency and ICU will be withdrawn from August 3 for an indefinite period.
Expressing solidarity with the agitating doctors and medical students, the association also demanded amendments of certain provisions of the bill.
Several doctors and medical students from across the country continued to protest against the NMC Bill which was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
Doctors have been raising their voices against sections 32 and 15 of the Bill pertaining to licensing of health providers and the entrance exam for post-graduate course/NEXT. They say that the Bill empowers Central government to override any suggestion of the NMC.
However, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan hailed the bill as "historic" and said that it will benefit doctors and medical students.
The NMC Bill will replace the Medical Council of India (MCI) by a National Medical Commission. It will decrease the representation of elected members from 75 per cent in MCI to 20 per cent in NMC. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:59 IST

Delhi Assembly Monsoon session from Aug 22-26, budget allocation...

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The monsoon session of the Delhi Assembly is scheduled to be held from August 22 to 26, sources said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:49 IST

KCR controls BJP in Telangana: Congress

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Telangana Congress working president Ponnam Prabhakar Goud on Friday claimed that state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was largely controlled by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:48 IST

Bihar govt rubbishes reports on granting plots for MLA housing

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 02 (ANI): Bihar government on Friday termed as "baseless" reports that the it has decided to allot plots here for construction of houses for MLAs.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:39 IST

AgustaWestland: Delhi court reserves order on anticipatory bail...

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): A special court here on Friday reserved its order on anticipatory bail plea of businessman Ratul Puri in connection with the AgustaWestland money laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:27 IST

Parliament takes up discussion on dam safety bill

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Friday took up discussion on Dam Safety Bill, 2019 which seeks to provide uniform safety procedures for specified dams in the country with Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat stating that the Centre had no intention to take rights or powers

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:24 IST

J-K govt advises Amarnath pilgrims, tourists to curtail stay in Valley

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday advised Amarnath Yatris and tourists to curtail their stay in the Valley "immediately", shortly after the Indian Army said Pakistani terrorists are planning to disrupt the pilgrimage.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:24 IST

Flood situation grim in Darbhanga, locals disappointed with govt

Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], August 2 (ANI): The flood situation in Bihar remains unchanged and life has come to standstill in Darbhanga due to incessant rain and floods. Most of the houses are submerged.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:17 IST

Jaishankar to visit Beijing this month to prepare for Modi-Xi talks

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will visit Beijing this month to prepare grounds for the second round of informal talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Wuhan in India later this year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:10 IST

To declare individuals as terrorists Parliament passes anti- terror Bill

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Parliament on Friday approved the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019 that empowers the central government to designate individuals as terrorists if the person commits or participates in acts of terrorism with the Rajya Sabha passing it after a divisio

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:07 IST

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Goa for next two days

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over north Goa and south Goa district of the state for the next two days.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:06 IST

Unnao rape case: CBI reaches accident site in Raebareli, probe underway

Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): A team from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrived at the site where the Unnao rape survivor, her lawyer and two aunts met with an accident last month.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 16:54 IST

Unnao rape survivor accident: Court gives 1-day transit remand...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): A Lucknow court on Friday gave one-day transit remand of the truck driver and cleaner involved in the July 28 Raebareli accident in which the Unnao rape case survivor and her lawyer were critically injured, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Read More
iocl