Chandigarh [India], May 8 (ANI): Chandigarh has so far recorded 146 cases of coronavirus, informed Health Department, Chandigarh Administration.
Out of the total, 21 people have recovered/discharged and one person has lost his life due to the lethal infection.
Further details awaited. (ANI)
Chandigarh records 146 COVID-19 cases so far
ANI | Updated: May 08, 2020 18:51 IST
Chandigarh [India], May 8 (ANI): Chandigarh has so far recorded 146 cases of coronavirus, informed Health Department, Chandigarh Administration.