Chandigarh reports 1,327 new coronavirus cases

Chandigarh [India], Aug 6 (ANI): As many as coronavirus 1,327 cases were reported in Chandigarh, according to the Chandigarh Administration.
There are 529 active cases in Chandigarh and the death toll is at 20.
With a single-day spike of 56,282 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally reached 19,64,537 on Thursday.
The active cases stand at 5,95,501 and 13,28,336 patients have been cured or discharged.
The Union Health Ministry said active cases as a percentage of total cases have seen a significant drop from 34.17 per cent on July 24 to 30.31 per cent.
With an increase of 904 deaths, the cumulative toll has gone up to 40,699. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2020 23:27 IST
