Representative Image.

Chandigarh reports 1,502 new COVID-19 cases

ANI | Updated: Jan 19, 2022 21:34 IST


Chandigarh [India], January 19 (ANI): Chandigarh reported 1,502 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said the health department of the Union Territory on Wednesday.
The positivity rate for the day currently stands at 25.91 per cent. A total of 5,797 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

With this, the total COVID-19 cases in the state have gone up to 81,269.
The total recoveries and deaths in the recovery due to COVID-19 currently are 70,210 and 1,093 respectively.
There are currently 9,966 active COVID-19 cases in the UT. (ANI)

