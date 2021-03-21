Chandigarh reports 239 fresh COVID-19 cases

Chandigarh [India], March 21 (ANI): Chandigarh reported 239 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hours taking the total number of corona cases in the Union Territory to 24,459, the health department informed on Sunday.

The UT now has 1,872 active cases, while 22,225 people have recovered from the disease.

The death toll in the state stands at 362.



"As many as 2228 samples were tested in the UT in the last 24-hours," the health department said.

A total of 2,92,183 samples has been tested in Chandigarh till now.

A total of 43,846 new coronavirus cases and 22,956 recoveries were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday.

With the addition of fresh infections, the total cases in the country reached 1,15,99,130, including 3,09,087 active cases and 1,11,30,288 recoveries.

The death toll stands at 1,59,755 including 197 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

