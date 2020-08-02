Chandigarh reports 38 new COVID-19 cases

Chandigarh [India], August 2 (ANI): As many as 38 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Chandigarh on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 1,117 in the Union Territory.

According to the administration, there are 399 active cases in Chandigarh.

India's COVID-19 count on Sunday crossed the 17 lakh-mark with 54,736 positive cases and 853 deaths reported in the country.

"The total COVID-19 cases stand at 17,50,724 including 5,67,730 active cases, 11,45,630 cured/discharged/migrated and 37,364 deaths," said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. (ANI)

