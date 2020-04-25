Chandigarh reports one new COVID-19 case, tally 28

Chandigarh [India] April 25 (ANI): With one new COVID-19 positive case reported in the Union Territory, the total number of coronavirus cases in Chandigarh rises to 28, said the Chandigarh Health Department on Saturday.

"One new coronavirus positive case has been reported in Chandigarh today. The number of cases stands at 28 in the Union Territory," said the Chandigarh Health department in a bulletin on Saturday.

With 1,490 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 56 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases has surged to 24,942, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

The total cases are inclusive of 5,209 cured and discharged patients, one migrated and 779 deaths. At present, there are 18,953 active COVID-19 cases in the country. (ANI)

