Chandigarh schools barred from increasing fee for 2020-21 session

Chandigarh [India], June 3 (ANI): Chandigarh Administration on Wednesday said that there will be no increase in school fee for the year 2020-21 without approval from the administration in the view of COVID crisis.

The administration said that the tution fee will be charged at the same rates, as was charged in the year 2019-2020.

"There will be no increase in school fee for the year 2020-21 without approval from the administration: Chandigarh Union Territory (UT) Administration. The administration said that the tution fee will be charged at the same rates, as was charged in the year 2019-2020. No hidden/additional charges will be included," the order read.

"All private schools shall display the details of fee structure (specifically tution fee), as per the provision of section 5(c) Fee Regulation Act, 2016 on their website and will also intimate the same administration on or before June 15, 2020," the order read further. (ANI)

