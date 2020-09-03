Chandigarh to discontinue odd-even closure of shops from Sep 4

Chandigarh [India], September 2 (ANI): The Chandigarh administration on Wednesday announced that the odd-even closure of shops has been discontinued from September 4 amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

"It has been decided to discontinue odd-even closure of shops in congested markets from September 4. Responsibility of maintaining social distancing and ensuring mask-wearing will be on shop owners," the Chandigarh administration said in a release.

The administration said that Apni Mandis will not be operated till further orders. However, organic markets can function with necessary precautions near Nagar Van. The Chief Conservator of Forests will ensure proper social distancing and sanitisation.

It appealed to the citizens, market associations, volunteers and municipal councillors to advise people to immediately approach the administration for medical help, in case of initial COVID-19 symptoms.

The union territory administration announced the resumption of inter-state bus operations.

"It was decided that inter-state bus operations should be resumed at the earliest convenient. Similarly, the Mandi presently being operated from Sector 17 should now go back to Sector 26 and function with necessary precautions and proper sanitisation," the administration said further. (ANI)

