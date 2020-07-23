Chandigarh to soon get 'tree ambulance' service

Chandigarh [India], July 23 (ANI): The Chandigarh administration is set to introduce an emergency 'tree ambulance' service that would cater to the needs of rotting and unhealthy trees in the Union Territory.

"We noticed that several trees were rotting due to termites and other insects so we came up with the idea of an ambulance service for trees. We will release a phone number so that people can contact us whenever they see a tree in a bad condition. One would just need to call the Pariyavaran Bhavan of Chandigarh and a special vehicle with experts will reach the location and do the needful," said Debendra Dalai, the Director of Environment in Chandigarh.

"All formalities are complete and we will start the service very soon," he added. (ANI)

