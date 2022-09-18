Chandigarh University case: 23-year-old youth detained by Shimla police

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): In a major development in the case of alleged leaked objectionable videos of Chandigarh University students, a 23-year-old was detained by Shimla Police, said officials on Sunday.

The accused was nabbed by a team led by Dr Monika, Superintendent of Police, Shimla.

The Punjab Police is expected to arrest the person.

Confirming the reports, IPS Sanjay Kundu said that the accused has been nabbed.

"Chandigarh University case: Himachal Pradesh Police reacted to request of Punjab Police with sensitivity and professionalism. We nabbed the accused. Congrats to Dr Monika, SP Shimla and her team for great professional work," Tweeted Kundu.

Earlier massive protests were held by Chandigarh University students in Mohali on Saturday night after alleged 'leaked objectionable videos' of women students went viral.

Protesting students alleged that a student made videos of girl students while taking a bath in the hostel. The video was later made viral on social media. The protesting students also claimed that after the videos went viral, girl students living in the hostel attempted suicide. However, police refuted the suicide attempts claim.

"It is a matter of videos being shot by a girl student and later circulated. FIR was registered in the matter and the accused student was arrested. No death reported related to this incident. As per medical records, no attempt (to commit suicide) was reported," said Senior Superintendent of Police, Mohali Vivek Soni on Chandigarh University row.

"Forensic evidence is being collected. So far no attempt to suicide has been reported. Medical records of students have been taken on record. People should not pay attention to any rumours," he added.

Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains had appealed to Chandigarh University students to remain calm and assured them that the guilty will not be spared.

"I humbly request all the students of Chandigarh University to remain calm. No one guilty will be spared. It is a very sensitive matter and relates to the dignity of our sisters and daughters," said the minister in a Twitter post.

Punjab State Women Commission took cognisance of the matter. (ANI)