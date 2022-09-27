Chandigarh University MMS case: Accused were sent to five days police remand

Mohali (Punjab) [India], September 26 (ANI): Four persons including a girl and an Army official arrested in connection with the Chandigarh University 'leaked objectionable videos' case were sent to five days police remand by a court on Monday.

Earlier on Saturday, an Indian Army official identified as Sanjeev Singh was arrested in connection with the case and was produced to the court where he was sent to a five days police remand and the other three accused were on seven days police remand.

Harvindar Singh Johal, Ranjit Verma's lawyer said, "The police asked for seven days remand as all the culprits have to be interrogated face to face and, but the Kharar Court has given 5 days police remand."

The accused Army official is supposed to be the main accused in the case. According to an Army official, "During the ongoing investigations by Punjab Police in a sensitive case, it has revealed that a serving Army soldier is likely to have been involved in acts chargeable under sections of the IPC and IT Act."

"Immediately on receipt of information from the Police authorities, all possible assistance was extended to Punjab and Arunachal Pradesh Police to arrest the soldier and hand over his custody for further investigations," the official added."Accused army personnel Sanjeev Singh was arrested from Sela Pass, Arunachal Pradesh. Transit remand obtained from Ld CJM Bomdilla for production before Mohali court," said DGP Punjab Police, Gaurav Yadav.

The Army official further emphasized that the Indian Army practices zero tolerance toward such acts and will continue to provide all assistance for the early conclusion of the investigation.



Earlier, three accused including a girl student from the college were arrested in connection with the case. She had reportedly said that she had made videos of some girls and sent them to a person in Shimla and were sent to seven days police remand.

This comes days after the 'objectional videos' row broke out followed by massive protests showcased by the students in Mohali. Protesting students alleged that a student made videos of girls students while taking a bath. The videos were also allegedly posted on social media.

The protesting students had claimed that after the videos went viral, some girl students living in the hostel attempted suicide. However, the police refuted the claim.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had ordered the setting up of a three-member-all-women Special Investigation Team (SIT) of police officials to probe into the case.

The SIT team is under the supervision of senior IPS officer Gurpreet Kaur Deo. "SIT will go to the bottom of the conspiracy. No person is to be spared if found involved. One student and two others were arrested. Thanks to DGP Himachal Pradesh for excellent co-operation. Electronic devices were seized and sent for forensic examination," said DGP Punjab, Gaurav Yadav.

The Chandigarh University varsity has been shut till September 24.

The decision comes in the wake of massive protests by students demanding action against the allegations that objectionable videos of several students at the girls' hostel of Chandigarh University in Mohali were recorded by a fellow hosteller and shared on social media. (ANI)

