Chandigarh: UT Adviser Dharampal inspects health facilities to assess COVID-19 preparedness

Chandigarh [India], December 31 (ANI): UT Adviser Dharampal took stock of preparedness, on Friday by inspecting the mini COVID care centres in Chandigarh, said an official statement.

The UT Adviser inspected Bal Bhawan in Sector-23B, being operated by Sri Guru Granth Sahib Sewa Society- Tera hi Tera and Indira Holiday Home, Sector-24, being operated by Competent Foundation and Bharat Vikas Parishad, added the statement.





During the visit, the adviser interacted with the office-bearers of both the organisations and appreciated their noble cause. He requested them to maintain proper cleanliness and hygiene and to provide professional services as were provided by them during the second wave.

Dharampal also inspected the vaccination centre in GMSH-16 and in view of the rush directed to increase the vaccination teams. He also reviewed the status of preparedness for the COVID vaccination which will start from 3rd January 2022, according to the statement.



The Adviser also inspected the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in GMSH-16 and asked the doctors to ensure that all the ventilators are functional and there is no issue in case of a rush of patients.

Yashpal Garg, Secretary Health, Suman Singh, DHS and V K Nagpal, Medical Superintendent were present during the inspections of the health facilities. (ANI)

