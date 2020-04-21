Chandigarh: Wife of corona warrior shares her experience of being alone

Chandigarh [India], April 21 (ANI): While the battle against novel coronavirus continues, families of most people who are on the frontline of the fight, risking their lives, the struggle is also emotional.

A case in point is Dr Geetika Singh, whose doctor husband is deployed on COVID 19 hospital duty in the city. The physician has not seen him for the past 17 days and struggles juggling between her job and taking care of her minor son.

Singh's spouse Dr Sanjay Jaswal has been deployed on COVID-19 duty at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh (PGIMER) and is expected to return home after six days.

Jaswal has been asked to stay in a quarantine facility for a few days and will only be allowed to return home if his tests return negative for COVID-19.

"Hopefully he will be home if everything comes out to be negative. He is put under quarantine after the duty. My husband will be there for six more days. Then he will be tested for the virus. He will only return if everything comes out negative," she said while speaking to ANI.

Dr Geetika Singh also told ANI about her daily struggles in looking after her family and said no one is ready to take care of her child due to coronavirus scare when she goes on duty.

"Every time I go to attend a case, I have to lock up my child at home. He is 7-years-old. People are not ready to keep him even for an hour as they are scared."

India has reported 1,336 more COVID-19 cases taking the count of coronavirus cases in the country to 18,601 in last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

Out of these, 14,759 patients are active cases and 3,252 cases have been cured or discharged and migrated. As many as 590 deaths have been reported till now.

As many as 47 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

