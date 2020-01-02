Chandigarh: Woman found murdered in hotel room, probe underway

Chandigarh [India], Jan 2 (ANI): A woman, who had checked into a hotel situated in Industrial Area Phase II, with her male friend on December 30, was found brutally murdered in a hotel room on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Sarabjit Kaur and her friend, who is absconding, as Maninder Singh.

The incident came to light after the housekeeping staff knocked at the door, but did not get a response.

When the door was broken down, the girl was found lying on the floor, following which Sector 31 police station of Chandigarh was informed.

The body has been sent for postmortem and the police is conducting an investigation. (ANI)

