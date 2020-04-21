Chandigarh's COVID-19 count increases to 27

Chandigarh [India], April 21 (ANI): The total number of positive coronavirus cases in Chandigarh increased to 27, the Union Territory's health department said on Tuesday.

Out of the total count, 14 patients have recovered and discharged and 13 are active cases.

No deaths have been reported in Chandigarh as of now.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India reached 18,895 on Tuesday, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of the total number of cases, 15,122 are active cases, while 3,260 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated. The total deaths due to the infection stood at 603. (ANI)

