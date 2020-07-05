Chandigarh's COVID-19 count reaches 466

Chandigarh [India], July 5 (ANI): Chandigarh on Sunday reported seven new COVID-19 cases, taking the coronavirus count in the union territory to 466.

"Chandigarh reported seven new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, total cases now stand at 466," said Chandigarh Administration.

So far, six people have died due to COVID-19 in the union territory while 395 people have recovered from the disease.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has recorded 6,73,165 numbers of COVID-19 cases and 19,268 deaths. (ANI)

