Chandigarh's COVID-19 count reaches 536

Chandigarh [India], July 10 (ANI): Chandigarh reported 13 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the coronavirus count in the union territory to 536.

Out of the total COVID-19 cases, 121 are active and seven deaths have been reported, said the Chandigarh Administration.

With the highest single-day spike of 26,506 COVID-19 cases and 475 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India reached 7,93,802 on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of the total number of cases, 2,76,685 are active, 4,95,513 have been cured/discharged/migrated and 21,604 have died so far due to the infection. (ANI)

