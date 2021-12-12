Chandigarh's Omicron positive patient tests negative for COVID-19

Chandigarh [India], December 12 (ANI): A 20-year-old Italy returnee, who was infected with Omicron, has been tested negative for COVID-19 on Sunday, informed Chandigarh Health Department.

"A 20-year-old male resident of Italy who was reported positive for Omicron variant has now tested as COVID negative today. His seven family contacts who had been quarantined and were negative earlier were retested today for COVID 19. Out of these five have tested as positive and one as negative. The report of one family member is awaited," it said.

A 20-year-old male, a resident of Italy, had landed in India on November 22.



He had come to visit his relatives in Chandigarh.

He was under home quarantine and was found COVID-19 positive on retesting on December 1.

As per the protocol, he was then put under institutional quarantine. His COVID-19 positive sample was sent for whole-genome sequencing to NCDC, New Delhi.

The traveller was asymptomatic throughout. He had been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine in Italy.

His report for whole genomic sequencing was received late night on December 11 and was found positive for the Omicron variant. (ANI)

