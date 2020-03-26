Chandigarh's PGIMER to start teleconsultation service amid COVID-19 lockdown

Chandigarh [India], Mar 26 (ANI): The Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, (PGIMER), Chandigarh, on Thursday decided to start the teleconsultation service for the registered outdoor patients of the institute amid the lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The Department of Telemedicine of the institute will start the services.

"The teleconsultations will be provided by the internal medicine, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology, otolaryngology (ENT), neurology and hepatology," PGIMER said in a statement.

The concerned departments have assigned two consultants for providing the teleconsultations on working days from 10 am to 1 pm.

"The registered patients of PGIMER will have to register themselves for these teleconsultations from 9 am to 10 am using helpline numbers," the statement added.

Earlier on March 17, the PGIMER had suspended OPD services and continued with the screening OPD for COVID-19. (ANI)

