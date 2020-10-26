Chandra Shekhar Azad alleges his convoy was attacked in UP's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 25 (ANI): Azad Samaj Party chief Chandra Shekhar Azad alleged that his convoy was attacked in Bulandshahr, but the police has denied the occurrence of any firing incident.

"Opposition parties have been terrified due to our candidate in Bulandshahr elections and today's rally has woken them up. Due to this, shots were fired at my convoy in a cowardly manner. This shows the desperation of their defeat; they want the atmosphere to be bad but we will not let it happen," Azad tweeted.

Azad addressed a rally today in Bulandshahr in support of his candidate Hazi Yamin.



Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh K Singh said that it could not be confirmed yet if Azad was attacked.

"Some channels are running stories of firing at Chandra Shekhar Azad. It has not been confirmed yet. Azad Samaj Party candidate Hazi Yamin and AIMIM candidate Dilshad went out for campaigning. We got information about abusing between two party workers. If we get some complaint, we will file a case. It has not been confirmed if Azad was attacked," he said.

The bypoll on Bulandshahr Sadar seat in Bulandshahr district was necessitated after the death of sitting MLA Virendra Sirohi in March. Polling will be held on November 3 while the counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)

