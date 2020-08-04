Chandrababu challenges CM Jagan to withdraw 3 capitals or dissolve Assembly, gives 48-hour deadline

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday gave an ultimatum to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy to withdraw his three capitals decision within 48 hours or abolish the State Legislative Assembly to seek a fresh public mandate on his decision for trifurcation.

Naidu reminded chief minister Jagan that he and his party leaders had promised the people of AP in the 2019 election campaign that Amaravati would continue to be the only capital city and that it would be fully developed.

After making that promise, the CM has no right to shift Amaravati capital without the approval of all the 5 crore people of the state, Naidu said.

The opposition leader said he dared the AP CM to seek a fresh mandate if he had the courage and if he was fully confident of having total approval of the people for his three Capitals plan.

Naidu said that if the people vote for and bring the YSRCP back to power in the re-election, then the TDP would humbly accept their mandate and it would not raise its dissenting voice again against the decision.

If the CM does not come out with a proper response, the TDP along with the other Opposition parties would intensify their agitation not just through legal battles but also to make the CM as a culprit in the people's court, the former chief minister said.

Naidu said, "The YSRCP leaders made the voters of Andhra believe that Amaravati capital would not be destroyed even if Jagan was made the CM in 2019. But, after coming to power, he backstabbed and betrayed all the 5 crore, people of the state, by going ahead with his Capital shifting without discussing or taking prior approval of the people."

Naidu lambasted that Jagan himself repeatedly uttered the election slogan that he would never break his promises and that he would worship his party manifestoes like the Bible, the Bhagavad Gita, and the Quran. Having sworn on the holy books, the Chief Minister was now relentlessly breaking his promises without any conscience.

Stating that Amaravati was selected duly abiding by the AP Reorganisation Act 2014, Chandrababu Naidu pointed out that no Government would have a right to destroy this as it would only kick up greater problems that would crush the prospects of future generations of people of Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

