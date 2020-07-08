Chandrababu Naidu alleges YSRCP of committing scams, condemns house demolitions in Kuppam

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 7 (ANI): TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu accused the ruling YSR Congress Party of making empty promises only to betray the poor and condemned the demolition of the foundations laid for the houses of poor people in his Kuppam constituency.

He addressed people via virtual conference who protested in front of the Kuppam MRO office. The TDP chief said that his party was waging a struggle against corruption in house sites distribution and related land acquisition.

Chandrababu Naidu said that it was only after the TDP came to power that pucca houses were being built for the poor in the State. But corruption was rampant in the housing scheme during 2004-09. The then leaders had encashed bills without ever constructing over 14 lakh houses. At that time, Rs 5000 crores scam was committed in housing schemes. However, 10 lakh houses were constructed during 2014-19. The YSRCP cancelled 4.37 lakh houses as soon as they came to power; he alleged.

Chandrababu Naidu said that TDP had given house sites of nearly 2.5 cents to 3 cents area but now the YSRCP government has reduced the size to just one cent. The TDP increased the house area from 400 sqft to 750 sqft. Financial assistance was given for repairs of poor families' houses also. He demanded the Government to explain why the poor people's houses were demolished in Kuppam assembly segment.

The TDP chief accused that the assigned lands of BCs, SCs and STs were being taken back forcibly after YSRCP came to power. The housing bills were not being paid. The ruling party was committing scams in the allotment of house sites in low-lying lands, flood-prone areas and also in mangroves which are unfit for human habitation.

Naidu expressed fury over the revenue officials of Kuppam that over 27 SC families' houses were demolished. He asked how the previous pattas given to the beneficiaries were cancelled.

He did not buy their explanation that new house sites would be given to the poor beneficiaries at the same place where their houses were demolished. It seems there was no end to the misdeeds and atrocities under this YSRCP Government, he said.

The TDP chief demanded that another Rs 40,000 each would be required for construction foundations for these houses. The officials should reconstruct the houses and hand over the same to the beneficiaries. (ANI)

