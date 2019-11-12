Chandrababu Naidu condoles demise of TN Seshan, hails him as great inspiration to bureaucrats

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday condoled the demise of former Chief Election Commissioner TN Seshan and hailed him as a great inspiration for bureaucrats.

In a statement, the former Andhra Pradesh chief minister said that Seshan had empowered the democracy in India.

"Seshan had strengthened the Election Commission with many reforms. He had made a long-lasting impression in the minds of people with unbiased conduct of elections, commitment in discharging duties and truthfulness," TDP chief said.

"Seshan is a proud son of the soil. He is a great inspiration to contemporary bureaucrats. Future generations should take inspiration from his services. My deep condolences to the family members and followers of TN Seshan. I pray the Almighty for the departed soul," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed grief over Seshan's demise, who passed away following a cardiac arrest on Sunday night in Chennai. He was 87.



A 1955 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, Seshan was the 10th CEC and had served from December 12, 1990, till December 11, 1996. (ANI)

