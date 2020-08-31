Chandrababu Naidu demands Andhra CM to "break silence on Dalit atrocities"

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday flayed YSRCP government for maintatining silence on the "ongoing atrocities being committed against the Dalit community and take responsibility for the violence."

"Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy must break his silence on the ongoing atrocities being committed against the Dalit community and take responsibility for the violence, crimes and anti-social activities of his party's leaders," Naidu said in a video conference with Vishakapatnam district leaders and the Dalit association.

He further said that the criminals were growing bold and brazen because they were confident of support from the Chief Minister.

"Such atrocities were never witnessed when the TDP was in power. If the Chief Minister took strong action on the first incident, these series of attacks would not have happened later, and several victims would be spared from humiliation and harassment," he said.

"The accused in the two tonsure incidents that took place in the last two months were not afraid of facing the rule of law. The government has snatched way the land of Sankar Rao which is highly reprehensible. There is no safety and security for the lives, property, and self-respect of the weaker sections in Andhra Pradesh any more. The YSRCP made it a single point program to let loose criminals on all those raising their dissenting voices against the Government and then cover up their atrocities," Naidu added.

Naidu further said, "First, ruling party leaders targeted, harassed, arrested and humiliated the TDP leaders. Later, they launched atrocities against the leaders of the backward classes. Now, they are unleashing a reign of terror against innocent Dalits. False cases have been filed against all those who have agitated against the Government's excesses and illegal activities. Om Pratap's death was first termed as a suicide. Later, it was called a natural death and allowed the last rites to be performed. Finally, following criticism from the people, a secret post mortem was conducted."

He further said that there was "no limit to the YSRCP's atrocities considering how another Dalit youth was said to have died in the 'overturning of a tractor."

"How were there burns on the body of the youth? The ruling party leaders should explain how the burns showed up on the body if it was an accidental death. The agitation should continue till these atrocities stop. Peoples' organizations should strongly condemn these misdeeds with one voice with non-stop protests," he added. (ANI)

