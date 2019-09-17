Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo)
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo)

Chandrababu Naidu demands CBI probe into former AP Speaker's alleged suicide case

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 10:51 IST

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the alleged suicide of former Andhra Pradesh Speaker, Kodela Siva Prasada Rao.
Naidu expressed deep shock over the death of party member, Rao who allegedly committed suicide on Monday. Rao was was at the centre of a row over alleged theft of Assembly property.
"I feel very sad about Kodela's death. He worked for improving medical facilities when he was Minister for Health. He worked hard for the completion of projects when he was Irrigation Minister," Naidu said.
"Kodela worked for the development of backward Palnadu region. He was a great doctor, his services as six-time MLA and a minister were very valuable. TDP lost a senior leader. I personally lost a good friend," he added.
According to police sources, Rao hanged himself at his residence here. He was taken to a private hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Police are investigating the matter. (ANI)


