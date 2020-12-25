Chandrababu Naidu demands CBI probe into Sneha Latha murder

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 25 (ANI): TDP National president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu called the alleged murder of Sneha Latha in Anantapur district as a ghastly incident that was more horrific than even the Nirbhaya and Disha cases in the country.

Blaming the YSRCP Government's negligence for incidence of such atrocities, Naidu demanded an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to bring out the facts and to nab the culprits responsible for the girl's murder.

Over 400 horrific attacks were committed on women, girls and even minor girls in the State and the CBI should conduct a comprehensive probe into all these incidents, Naidu said.



The TDP chief asked why CM Jagan did not go to Anantapur to initiate immediate action and to console the victim's family. Had Jagan responded and taken stern action against the culprits in the first two or three incidents, the law and order situation would not have slipped into this sorry state now. Very strangely, Jagan Reddy was not opening his mouth on atrocities being committed on women.

Chandrababu Naidu said that cases should be booked against the police who did not take immediate action when Sneha Latha's parents complained about the harassment. It was so pathetic that the culprits had even beaten the girl in the college once. She was brave and a national level volleyball player but she had fallen victim to the miscreants because of the indifference of the police and the Government. Even now, the Chief Minister was not taking action to warn the perpetrators. The CM remained silent on many such atrocities in the past like in the case of the gang rape of a minor Dalit girl in Rajahmundry.

Stating that the Disha Act was a non-existent law, Naidu said that the Jagan Reddy regime was not even using the existing laws to give punishment to the culprits. The YSRCP modus operandi was to encourage these anti-social elements and miscreants in order to use them only for its political ends.

Even the attack in Tadipatri was just a ploy to divert the attention of the public from the burning issue of Sneha Latha murder. In Ongole, a disabled girl was burnt to death in her tricycle itself but the Government and the police were terming it as a suicide. How can a disabled girl get petrol and set herself ablaze in her own tricycle? The CM was not caring to break his silence on such ghastly incidents.

Chandrababu Naidu accused CM Jagan and his Ministers of behaving with no humanity or feelings for the safety and respect of the women, weaker sections and backward classes. They were terrorising all sections and looting all sources of wealth in the State. The only game plan of the YSRCP was to amass huge illegal wealth and then spend a part of it to buy votes to come to power in the elections. This type of dangerous, easy attitude would cause untold harm to society. All people should closely observe the mindset and atrocious rule of Jagan Reddy. Everybody should come on to the streets and join the struggle to confront and oppose the wicked regime of the YSRCP, he said. (ANI)

