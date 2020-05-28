Chandrababu Naidu demands to shift Dalit doctor to private hospital

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 28 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh opposition leader and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday expressed concern over the deteriorating health of Dr Sudhakar and demanded to shift the doctor to a private hospital.

"Naidu demanded that the Dalit doctor be immediately shifted to a private hospital under the care of his family members and also handed over to a 3-member team of private doctors," said a statement issued by the party.

According to the statement, the TDP chief wants the government to disclose the details of medicines that have been given to Dr. Sudhakar so far. "It is a matter of serious concern that the doctor is alleging that the medicines being given to him will make him a mental patient."

"The police should also hand over the money back to the doctor as this money was seized from him at the time of taking him into custody in public on Visakhapatnam street," it added.

Slamming the YSRCP government, Naidu said, the way the Dalit doctor was mishandled and harassed indicated the maniac and crazy rule of YCP.

"Chief Minister would be held responsible if anything happens to the life of Dr Sudhakar. First, the doctor was branded as a drunken person, but later he was shifted to a mental hospital to make him mentally sick with a vengeance," he added.

The TDP chief condemned the attack on the doctor and on May 17 had demanded that "cases under the SC, ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act be filed against the guilty persons."

Dr Sudhakar Rao was suspended for allegedly questioning Andhra Pradesh government over masks. On May 16 there was a ruckus on Chennai-Kolkata national highway in Visakhapatnam over the issue. Later police officials detained him. (ANI)

