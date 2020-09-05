Chandrababu Naidu escapes unhurt after his convoy meets with accident in Telangana

Yadadri Bhuvanagiri (Telangana) [India] September 5 (ANI): A vehicle in the convoy of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu met with a minor accident near Dandu Malkapur village of Choutuppal Mandal in Yadadri-Bhongir district on Saturday.

According to TDP sources, the incident occurred around 4.30 pm when the convoy was en-route from Amravati in Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad in Telangana.

"A cow appeared on the road in the middle of the road as the convoy was moving. Due to this, the driver of the escort vehicle had to suddenly apply the brakes and met with an accident," said the sources.

Naidu, who was in another vehicle in the convoy, did not receive any injuries.

The sources added that nobody sustained injuries in the accident and the damaged vehicle was replaced with another one. (ANI)

