Chandrababu Naidu promised 10 per cent quota for Backward Classes after Jagan's promise: AP minister

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 9 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu promised 10 per cent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in local body elections after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy promised the same, said information and public relations minister Perni Venkatramaiah on Monday.

"Jagan Mohan Reddy had earlier announced that he will give 10 per cent reservation to the BCs out of the general quota," Venkatramaiah told reporters at a press conference.

"By following the footsteps of Jagan Mohan Reddy, Naidu has confirmed that he is reluctant towards giving reservation to the BCs," he said.

During local body elections, the state government had planned to give 59 per cent reservations, but the High Court had limited it to 50 per cent. (ANI)

