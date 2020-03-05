Chandrababu Naidu reason for HC limiting Backward Class reservation to 50 pc: YSRCP MLA

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 5 (ANI): YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA K Parthasarathy on Thursday alleged that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu is the "reason" behind the High Court limiting the reservation for Backward Class to 50 per cent.

"Chandrababu Naidu is like coronavirus for the Backward Classes. He grew in politics with the support of Backward Class people but never cared for them. No one from these classes held any prominent posts during his regime," said Parthasarathy in a press conference here.

He also said, "Chandrababu Naidu is the reason that the High Court limited the reservation for Backward Class people in local bodies in the state to 50 per cent. For Naidu, BC means 'Babu Class' or 'Business Class'."

"While our government is giving plots to 54,000 families in Amaravati capital, Chandrababu Naidu is objecting to it. He wants no SC, ST, BCs in Amaravati," he added.

The YSRCP MLA also said that the government will distribute house plots to 70-80 per cent backward classes by Ugadi (March 25). (ANI)

