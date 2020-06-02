Chandrababu Naidu returns to Andhra after spending weekend in Hyderabad

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 1 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday returned to his residence here in Amaravati from Telangana's Hyderabad after a gap of one week, party officials said.

Naidu's convoy crossed Garikapadu check post and entered Andhra region. The former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh was in Hyderabad during the lockdown period. However, he went to Amaravati last week.

He had planned to visit Visakhapatnam to meet gas leak victims but it was later cancelled as no air services were available.

Moreover, Naidu held two-day long party plenary 'Maha Nadu' on May 27 and 28 in Vijaywada and returned to Hyderabad on Friday evening, where he spent his weekend. (ANI)

