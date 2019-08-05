Chandrababu Naidu supports scrapping Art 370

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday voiced his support for the decision to scrap Article 370 and said that his party is with Union government on this issue.

Taking to Twitter, TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister said, "Telugu Desam Party supports the Union Government as it seeks to repeal Article 370. I pray for the peace and prosperity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir."

Earlier in the day, apart from the NDA allies, the move has also garnered support from Aam Aadmi Party and Biju Janata Dal.

The Centre on Monday scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Shortly after Home Minister Amit Shah tabled a resolution to this effect in Rajya Sabha, President Ram Nath Kovind came out with a notification -- The Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019 that will come into force immediately. (ANI)

