Chandrababu Naidu uses backward classes as vote bank, says YSRCP MP

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 28 (ANI): Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party MP Mopidevi Venkataramana on Monday accused Telugu Desam Party leader Chandrababu Naidu of using backward classes like a vote bank and said that not a single scheme was implemented by the TDP for their uplift.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu had been repeatedly taking backward classes for a ride and had done nothing for their welfare during the TDP regime.

"Chandrababu Naidu failed to deliver his promises made to backward class welfare during his regime and never bothered about the backward classes while in power. It is evident that Chandrababu has been using backward classes like a vote bank and for playing caste politics, where his version on backward class quota changes like a chameleon when in power and in opposition," he said.



Venkataramana criticised Chandrababu Naidu for misusing Aadharana funds and leaving out backward class welfare.

"It is Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who is committed to providing equal opportunities for backward classes, and has established 57 backward classes corporations, category wise. Unlike Naidu who wanted to gain profit by filling the Rajya Sabha seat, Chief Minister YS Jagan had sent two backward class members to Rajya Sabha of the four vacancies," he said.

He added that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister had spent Rs 19,750 crore towards the welfare of BCs in a span of just 16 months.

"While YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is striving hard for the uplift of backward classes, TDP has been using them for their political gains all the while," he said. (ANI)

