Chandrababu Naidu writes to EC, alleges plot to reject nomination of TDP candidates

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 13 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday wrote to the state election commission alleging that a plot was underway to reject the nominations of opposition parties for the upcoming local polls.

"This is to bring to your notice that several officers are hatching a plot to reject the nominations filed by candidates of opposition parties in general and TDP in particular, during the scrutiny of nominations," Naidu said in the letter.

He alleged that the authorities, after accepting the nominations, are playing mischief with the nomination papers.

"After granting due acknowledgment for the nomination papers filed, the officials are harassing contesting candidates belonging to opposition parties by saying that a paper is missing in their nomination set. The concerned officials themselves are removing the papers or altering the details," Naidu said.

"Concerned officials who are on election duty are looking for every minor and negligible aspect is blown up as a blunder in order to pin down TDP candidates and reject their nomination papers," he added.

Naidu requested the state election commission to examine and enquire about the rejected nominations. (ANI)

