Chandrababu Naidu writes to Governor over 'deteriorating law and order situation' in Andhra

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 1 (ANI): Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President, N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday wrote a letter to Governor regarding the "deteriorating law and order situation" in the state. He alleged further that "YSRCP MLA Kethireddy Pedda Reddy and his armed henchmen trespassed and attacked the house of TDP leader and former MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy on December 24."

Naidu wrote a letter to AP Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on "the deteriorating law and order situation in Andhra Pradesh and on the latest reign of terror unleashed by ruling party's MLA Kethireddy Pedda Reddy in Tadipatri in Anantapur district."

Naidu said that the YSRCP MLA and his armed henchmen trespassed and attacked the house of TDP leader and former MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy on December 24, 2020. The attack was carried in broad daylight when JC Prabhakar Reddy was out of station. The YSRCP MLA himself led the attack and injured the assistant at JC Prabhakar Reddy's house.



Naidu urged the Governor to intervene and restore Rule of Law in AP. He alleged that the state was reeling under a spate of murders, rapes, life threats and violent attacks under the YSRCP regime. Security should be provided to JC Prabhakar Reddy and his family, he added.

Naidu further accused that a section of the police was conniving with the ruling party leaders. He deplored that the police actively supported the attack on JC Prabhakar Reddy's house. The attack was carried out in broad daylight. In spite of the availability of CCTV footage as evidence (video enclosed), the police did not book the attackers but filed cases against the victims. The FIRs (First Information Reports) registered on 25th December 2020 at Tadipatri Town Police Station clearly illustrate this point.

The TDP chief complained to Governor Harichandan that the Chief Minister himself was encouraging his party leaders by instigating them to attack and perpetuate violence. Naidu concluded his letter by saying that democracy and rule of law are fast eroding in Andhra Pradesh. Such broad daylight attacks are to be seen as antithetical to our constitution and democratic values in the State. (ANI)

