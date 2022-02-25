Chandrababu Naidu writes to Jaishankar, urges him to bring Telugu people stranded in Ukraine back home safely

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 25 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday wrote to Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar in connection with the citizens stranded in Ukraine amid the ongoing crisis in the Eastern European country and appealed to bring the "stranded Telugu people back home safely at the earliest".

"Concerned about the safety and wellbeing of Indians (especially Telugus) stuck in Ukraine amidst #UkraineRussia crisis. Wrote to @DrSJaishankar Garu requesting to evacuate our people on an emergency basis," Naidu tweeted with the letter attached to the tweet.





In the letter, the TDP president recalled the government's efforts to bring back the citizens from foreign countries during the COVID-19 pandemic and said that the memories are still fresh and added that there are nearly 4,000 students studying in Ukraine besides professionals.

"The manner in which you have taken initiative to bring our loved ones to home during the COVID pandemic is still fresh in our memories. I would like to bring to your notice about the stranded Telugu people in Ukraine due to the war situation in this region. There are numerous Telugu people in Ukraine including professionals and around 4,000 students studying there," he wrote.

"Due to the prevailing tension in the region, family members living in India have become a worried lot about their loved ones stranded in Ukraine. In this backdrop, it is appealed to bring the stranded Telugu people back home safely at the earliest. Such action would provide great relief to the family members back home," Naidu added further in the letter stating the problems being faced by the residents like the "access ATMs for money and depleting food supplies" in Ukraine.

"Telugu people in cities like Odessa and Kyiv are facing severe crisis due to closure of Universities and Offices Some Telugu people along with their fellow Indians tried to board flight from Kyiv airport, but in vain. At present they are provided shelter at a school by the Indian Embassy," he wrote. (ANI)

