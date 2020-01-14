Chandrashekhar Azad sent to jail without any evidence, says advocate Mehmood Pracha

New Delhi [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Advocate Mehmood Pracha, representing Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Tuesday said that the petitioner was sent to jail without any evidence in connection with anti-CAA protests in Delhi's Darya Ganj area last year.

"I think the court's comments should become a precedent for the country. The Public Prosecutor at the behest of police tried to make this a communal issue. We told the court that the government has a problem with Azad because he made the CAA-NPR-NRC an issue for everyone. The Court also sought evidence," Pracha told ANI after Delhi's Tis Hazari court deferred the bail plea of Azad till Wednesday.

The court pulled up the Delhi Police for failing to show any evidence against Azad.

The court has adjourned the hearing till tomorrow so that the state can produce all the FIRs registered against Azad in Saharanpur.

During the hearing, Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau said that people can carry out peaceful protests anywhere.

Azad was arrested on December 21 last year after he led a march from Jama Masjid against the Citizenship Amendment Act. He was sent to judicial custody till January 18 at Tihar jail.

The Bhim Army chief was charged with rioting, unlawful assembly and inciting the mob to indulge in violence after vandalism in Delhi's Darya Ganj area. (ANI)

